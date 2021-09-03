Armed Kakaako man fatally shot by police is identified

Sep. 3—The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 33-year-old man who police shot and killed in Kakaako Friday, after he allegedly pointed a firearm at an officer, as Brandon Ventura.

He died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Honolulu police responded to a call of a distraught man with a handgun at about 1 :40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned the man barricaded himself in his residence at an apartment building at 1065 Kawaiahao St.

The police department's Specialized Services Division and crisis negotiators responded and spoke to the man, identified as Ventura, for three hours. During that time, he repeatedly opened and closed the door while brandishing a handgun, said interim Police Chief Rade Vanic at a news conference Friday night.

An officer fired a rubber bullet at Ventura which led to a struggle between Ventura and several officers.

Vanic said an officer shot Ventura after he pointed a handgun at one of the officers.

Ventura was the sole occupant in his apartment.