Armed man, 35, arrested after standoff in Puna

Mar. 31—Hawaii island police arrested a 35-year-old man armed with a gun following an hours-long standoff in Puna Thursday.

Officers conducted a warrant sweep in the Puna district after 1:30 p.m. when they saw a vehicle in the Kopua Farm Lots known to be operated by a man with outstanding warrants who was considered armed and dangerous, the Hawaii Police Department said.

Police also received information that he was suicidal.

As officers tried to contact him, the man fled, police said.

He drove his vehicle toward the Eden Roc subdivision and into Fern Forest when the vehicle appeared to experience mechanical issues, police said. Officers saw the man extend his arm out of the vehicle and fire a shot from a pistol.

The vehicle crossed Highway 11 and became fully disabled on Moana Loa Road at the Aloha Estates subdivision.

Officers pursued him on foot for more than a mile as he continued to disregard officers' verbal commands, according to police.

The police department's special response team and crisis negotiators also responded and officers evacuated several residents as a precaution.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of reckless endangering, firearm offenses, and outstanding warrants shortly before 6 p.m. and recovered the firearm from him. No injuries were reported.

Officers of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Individuals may also contact Detective Paul Mangus at 808-961-2383 or email paul.mangus@hawaiicounty.gov.