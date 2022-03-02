Armed man accused of attack on a popular SC walking trail. He’s going to prison

A woman was on a popular South Carolina walking trail when an armed man attacked her in 2019, officials said.

Now, the 31-year-old man accused in the assault on Swamp Rabbit Trail is facing prison time, according to Greenville-area prosecutors.

Ronald Dean McKinney III was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to assault with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and armed robbery, the 13th Circuit solicitor’s office said March 2 in a news release.

An attorney believed to be representing McKinney didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on March 2.

A 49-year-old woman was alone on the Greenville trail when officials said McKinney came from behind and forced her onto the ground on Nov. 25, 2019.

“McKinney then assaulted the female victim with the intent to commit sexual assault,” the prosecutor’s office said in a news release. “The victim began fighting back, and the defendant presented a pistol and told her to be quiet.”

McKinney hit the woman with the gun and tugged on her clothes during the incident, the Greenville Police Department wrote in a 2019 Facebook post.

At the time, officers called Swamp Rabbit Trail “one of the most highly traveled recreational destinations in Greenville.” Officials said someone who saw the incident called 911, and McKinney got away with the woman’s belongings.

“McKinney grabbed the victim’s cellphone and wallet and fled,” prosecutors said. “The Greenville Police Department located the pistol in McKinney’s house. The pistol was processed for DNA, and the victim’s DNA was found on the pistol’s barrel and trigger.”

The woman received medical treatment for her injuries, McClatchy News reported.

