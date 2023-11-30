Armed man accused of stealing vehicle before barricade at east Las Vegas valley home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — SWAT is responding to a barricade in the east Las Vegas valley after an armed man stole a vehicle, according to Metro police.

Police said that the suspect pointed a firearm and stole a vehicle before barricading himself in a house near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane.

SWAT has responded to the scene.

