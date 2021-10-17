Armed man ‘ambushed’ ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend and killed him, Texas cops say

A 27-year-old man is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, shooting him to death outside her Texas home, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, he waited at his ex’s home in Houston for the 31-year-old to arrive, and “ambushed” him while he walked up to the house around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Ben Beall said the boyfriend tried to run, but the suspect chased him and gunned him down. When deputies arrived, they found the man lying dead in the front yard.

He was shot “multiple times,” according to Beall.

Police have not identified anyone involved in the shooting, but said they are looking for a photo of the suspect to share with the public.

Beall said the suspect is a man seen driving a black Mercedes with a paper license plate.

