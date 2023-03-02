Armed man arrested

Mar. 2—KENDRICK — Police arrested an armed man who barricaded himself inside a house early Wednesday morning in Kendrick.

According to the Latah County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an intruder in a house approximately 6:30 a.m. The intruder ended up barricading himself inside the residence and armed himself with a firearm. The person who called 911 was not in the residence when the man barricaded himself there.

After negotiations, the individual came out of the residence without incident, and was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Idaho State Police assisted deputies at this incident.