Armed man arrested on Christmas Eve for bothering BART passengers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An armed man was arrested on board a BART train on Christmas Eve after bothering other passengers, according to the BART Police Department. Around 11:20 p.m., a train operator noticed the man bothering riders aboard a Richmond bound train and notified BART police.

BART PD officers intercepted the train at Fruitvale Station and made contact with the man, identified as Archie Hansbury, 36 of Oakland. Hansbury, according to police, had a concealed pistol grip AR-style rifle in his pants.

Hansbury was arrested and transported to Santa Rita jail.

“Through the watchful eye of our frontline staff and the quick response by police officers we were able to get this gun out of our system and the suspect off our train,” BART PD said. “From new fare gates to increased police presence to speed up response times, BART is working on a number of safety efforts to keep our system safe and inviting.”

