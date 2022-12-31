Armed man arrested after fleeing crash, punching deputy in El Paso County

Dec. 30—A man was arrested after crashing a vehicle, fleeing the scene on foot and assaulting an El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputy early Friday morning, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Around 12:40 a.m., the deputy reportedly attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle traveling southbound on Powers Boulevard near Platte Avenue, near the jurisdictional line between Colorado Springs and unincorporated El Paso County.

According to the press release, the deputy did not pursue the vehicle, which crashed a short time later near the intersection of Powers and Airport Road. A man, identified as 30-year-old Nathan Craft, fled the vehicle and a foot chase ensued.

Officials said deputies attempted to restrain Craft, who "punched" a sergeant before being taken into custody. The release states that a loaded handgun was found in Croft's front pocket.

No injuries related to the events were reported.

Craft is being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $10,000 bond and faces felony charges of assault on a peace officer and vehicular eluding as well as several traffic and weapon-related infractions.