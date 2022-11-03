Armed man arrested after hours-long standoff with SWAT team at Hilton Head apartments

An armed man was arrested Wednesday night after a standoff with Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a Hilton Head apartment complex, according to an alert sent from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Antoine Brown, 32, of Garnett, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and aggravated breach of peace, jail records show.

The incident began around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, located on the north end of the island, when police received reports of a man brandishing a rifle and threatening people across the complex. When deputies arrived, the man retreated into his apartment, according to Sgt. Danny Allen, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

After several attempts to communicate with the man, who was later identified as Brown, police called the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Negotiations teams to the scene. Brown had barricaded himself in his apartment and refused to open the door.

An hours-long standoff with deputies followed, ending around midnight, when the SWAT team broke down the door to Brown’s apartment. Brown surrendered and was arrested.

Brown was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on Thursday.

