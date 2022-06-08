Armed man arrested near Brett Kavanaugh’s home over threats to judge

Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP

An armed man was arrested near the home of Brett Kavanaugh after making threats against the US supreme court justice.

In a statement, a supreme court spokesperson said the man was arrested by Maryland police on Wednesday, at 1.50am ET.

“The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh,” the spokesperson said.

Related: Families and survivors testify at House hearing on US gun violence epidemic: ‘This should not be your story or mine’ – live

The man was arrested by Montgomery county police. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the investigation, reported that the man was from California.

According to the paper, police were notified that the man might provide a threat to Kavanaugh and he was arrested on a street close to Kavanaugh’s home.

The arrest comes a month after a leaked draft opinion showed that the court had provisionally voted to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalised abortion nationwide in America.

The draft opinion prompted widespread protest.

Quoting anonymous sources, the Post said the man arrested near Kavanaugh’s house, who was carrying burglary tools, told police he was upset by the leaked opinion and by recent mass shootings.

Kavanaugh was one of three justices confirmed under the presidency of Donald Trump, giving conservatives control of the court by a 6-3 margin.

His confirmation hearings were hugely controversial. Kavanaugh vehemently denied allegations of historic sexual assault.