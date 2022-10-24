Armed man arrested after trespassing at the Greek Leadership Village on ASU's Tempe campus

A man armed with a gun was arrested on Saturday at Arizona State University's Tempe campus, according to police.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the ASU campus police received calls from students and staff regarding a suspicious individual at the Greek Leadership Village, officials said. ASU police said that they took Jesus Pineira into custody after he had reportedly displayed a gun as he ran from the area.

No one was injured in the incident, and the ASU Police Department said that they had not received any reports of Pineira pointing the gun in the direction of any individual. Pineira was not affiliated with the university, according to ASU police.

"The ASU Police Department would like to recognize the students and staff residing in the GLV who acted quickly and decisively by noticing a suspicious individual and contacting emergency services," a spokesperson for the ASU Police Department said. "ASU Police officers were able to respond immediately and take Jesus Pineira into custody, removing the threat from the community."

Police said that Pineira was booked into jail on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, and could face additional charges following an investigation into the incident.

