Armed man arrested while seeking Wisconsin governor at Capitol returns with rifle after posting bail

A man reportedly showed up with a handgun, looking for Wisconsin Gov Tony Evers in the state Capitol, and was arrested — but posted bail and later returned bearing an assault rifle.

The Associated Press reported that man was shirtless and had a holstered handgun when he approached the governor’s office around 2pm on Wednesday. He was then arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for illegally openly carrying a firearm in the Capitol.

Mr Evers was not in the building at the time he first approached the Capitol, according to reports.

Weapons that are concealed can be brought into the building as long as the individual also has a valid permit. This man did not, the outlet reported. Later that night, he returned.

He was again taken into custody when he returned outside of the Capitol just before 9pm — this time with an assault-style rifle.

The Independent has reached out to Gov Evers’ office for more information.

The man is now in the hospital, the outlet reported. Madison police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.