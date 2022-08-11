Armed man attempts to breach FBI field office in Cincinnati, authorities say

State highway patrol troopers and local law enforcement agents responded Thursday morning to an apparent attempt by an armed suspect to breach the FBI field office building in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Details on the situation are unfolding, but at an early afternoon news conference, authorities confirmed there was still an active standoff going on. Earlier, officials said the incident began place around 9 a.m.

The suspect, who has not yet been otherwise identified, raised alarms by allegedly attempting to break in through the visitor screening center. The FBI said the individual fled following an immediate response from special agents, and began traveling north on Interstate 71, prompting law enforcement to shut down roughly a one-mile stretch of a nearby highway and issue a lockdown warning for residents and businesses in the surrounding area.

The man was spotted by a state trooper about 30 minutes after fleeing, changing course eastbound on the highway, officials said at the briefing. They said the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but a full pursuit ensued.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with police after the chase came to an end. Authorities said no officers had been injured.

"The scene is still active and there is still an active standoff situation occurring," a spokesman said at the briefing.

FBI Cincinnati released a statement confirming that state and local law enforcement partners were at the scene and working "to resolve this critical incident."

Authorities did not give any indication of a possible motive.

The incident came one day after FBI Director Christoper Wray delivered a warning about violent threats circulating online in the aftermath of this week's FBI search at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

