Armed man attempts to enter Russian Ministry of Defense building in Moscow

The Ministry of Defense of Russia in Moscow

The incident occurred at a checkpoint near the main building of the Ministry of Defense on Frunzenskaya Embankment.

“The man, in an inadequate state and armed with a pistol, attempted to enter the ministry’s territory. At the same time, he shouted loudly and waved his hands. The offender was promptly detained, but could not explain the motive for his actions,” said an unnamed source in the law enforcement agencies.

No injuries were reported.

The man was charged with minor hooliganism and sent for an examination at a psychiatric ward, said the source.

The man had an air pistol confiscated.

The suspect is believed to be 40-year-old Dmitry Buman of Yaroslavl, reports Telegram channel 112.

Dmitry B. is the head of the Housing Owners’ Association in Rybinsk, reports Telegram channel Ostorozhno.

The Russian Ministry of Defense or other government officials have not yet commented on the incident.

