Armed man with ballistic vest fatally shot by Gilbert officers after ignoring orders, police say

Gilbert police shot and killed a man on Sunday afternoon after they said he got out of his vehicle wearing a ballistic vest and was armed with a handgun and rifle.

Police said shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a gun near Cooper and Warner roads.

Police said officers then found a man in a residential neighborhood near Greenfield and Knox roads, where police said the man got out of his vehicle while wearing a ballistic vest and armed with a handgun and rifle. The man presented a threat to officers, police said, he did not comply with their commands.

The man, who was not identified, died from his injuries at the scene. No officers or residents were injured, and an investigation was underway, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

