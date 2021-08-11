Update: Armed man barricaded in home on Palm Drive

Aug. 11—SPRING LAKE TWP. — Police continued negotiations Wednesday morning with an armed man barricaded in a home on Palm Drive near Hoffmaster Drive.

In the meantime, motorists were asked to stay away from the area and residents on Palm Drive between Hoffmaster Drive and 7400 Palm Drive were asked to shelter in place.

"We've been talking to him consistently throughout," said Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The incident started at about 2 a.m. when Sheriff's deputies attempted a traffic stop on a wanted 41-year-old male. Police did not say where this took place.

Sparks said the officers were following up with some calls for service on him. The man also has outstanding felony warrants. The captain declined to say what type of crimes were cited in the warrants.

The man failed to stop and went to his residence on Palm Drive. Deputies had brief contact with the man and saw that he had a firearm, Sparks said. The man fled inside the residence and refused police orders to exit the home.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and continued talking to the man.

Police discovered that the man's girlfriend was inside the home. She safely exited the house at about 6 a.m. She was unharmed, Sparks said.

Negotiations continue and Sparks said they are hoping for a peaceful outcome.

He credited members of the department's Critical Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team for their work.

Sparks also noted the challenges presented by the previous night's storm that resulted in police being called out to a number of areas.

"That generates challenges from a personnel standpoint," he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

