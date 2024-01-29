Armed man barricaded in house near APS elementary school, police say

Authorities are in the process of negotiating with an armed barricaded man in a home near an elementary school.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News just after 2 a.m. on Monday, officers received reports of an armed man at a home on Fair Street SW, across the street from M. Agnes Jones Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they located a man who barricaded himself inside the home.

Police confirmed that the suspect is armed.

Channel 2 Action News cameras captured negotiators using megaphones to get the suspect out of the house.

According to the investigation, the suspect shot at his roommates before barricading himself in the back bedroom of the home.

It is unclear what led to the shots being fired.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

SWAT has been called to the scene to assist in the negotiations.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Atlanta Public Schools to see if the start time will be affected but has not received a response.

We are live at the scene and will have the latest on this breaking news story on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

