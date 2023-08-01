Armed man barricaded inside Columbia home issues death threats, deputies say

An armed man barricaded himself inside a Columbia home Tuesday and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to avoid the area as they try to resolve the situation.

Deputies are telling drivers and others to stay away from the scene in the 100 block of Morningside Drive. That’s in the area between Broad River Road and Interstate 26, about a mile from Exit 106 at St. Andrews Road.

As a precaution, deputies said they have evacuated the nearby houses, while other residents in the area are asked to shelter in place.

There was no word if any roads have been closed.

Both crisis negotiators and the sheriff’s department’s special response team are communicating with the man, deputies said in a news release.

The man threatened to kill himself, law enforcement officers and others, according to the release.

No injuries have been reported.

Information about why the man barricaded himself inside the home and how law enforcement originally became involved in the incident was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.