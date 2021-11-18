Armed man who called himself 'Maserati Mike' identified as fired Ferguson, Missouri, police officer Jesse T. Kline

The man who called himself "Maserati Mike" and showed up Wednesday with a long rifle outside the Kenosha County Courthouse is a fired Ferguson, Missouri, police officer.

Jesse T. Kline confirmed his identity to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday.

Also, in response to an inquiry from the Journal Sentinel, Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. wrote in an email: "I can confirm that this is former Officer Jesse Kline who was terminated by the Ferguson Police Department several years ago."

In recent days, Kline has been seen outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as the jury deliberates in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. On Wednesday, when he showed up with the long rifle, Kenosha County sheriff's deputies asked him to put the rifle away and he complied.

Thursday, he was seen carrying a gun case. It could not be determined if it was empty. He was also speaking out of a bullhorn and parading with a dog. He appeared to be in Kenosha to support Rittenhouse.

According to media reports, Kline was arrested in August 2018 in the St. Louis suburb of Maplewood. He allegedly followed a woman he had been in a romantic relationship with to another man's home.

KSDK.com reported that according to charging documents: "Kline jumped out of the man's backyard and pointed a gun at him. When the man refused to listen to Kline, Kline poked the man in the chest with the barrel of the gun.

"Kline then called the woman 'vulgar names' and drove away from the home," the report said.

Kline, off duty at the time of the incident, was charged with stalking, unlawful use of a weapon and assault.

In January 2020, the charges were dropped according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

The newspaper reported: "Judge Joseph L. Walsh III dismissed the case because the man's ex-girlfriend and a witness would not cooperate and failed to appear for court hearings and depositions, according to the office of St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell."

The newspaper reported that Kline was "hired by Ferguson police in November 2015 and was a member of the Patrol K-9 Division before his arrest."

Ferguson was at the scene of unrest in 2014 after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer.

The website MEA WorldWide first reported on the man's identity.

A man referring to himself as Maserati Mike carries a gun in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. He was later approached by Kenosha County Sheriffs Deputies and left the scene in his Maserati. Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the Aug. 25, 2020 fatal shootings of two people and the wounding of a third during unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. His attorneys say he acted in self defense.

Journal Sentinel reporter Mary Spicuzza contributed to this article.

