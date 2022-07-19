Armed man caught breaking into cars, tried to hide by dumpster, Atlanta police say
An Atlanta officer caught a man police say tried to break into cars in a Buckhead neighborhood.
Police said the officer was patrolling along West Paces Ferry and Slaton Drive on Friday due to reports of vehicle break-ins.
During his patrol, he noticed an armed man dressed in all black, breaking into a white sedan through the passenger’s side window.
When the suspect saw the officer, he took off running.
The officer called for back up, and after a brief search, they found the suspect hiding near a dumpster. Police identified him as Markel T. Wilson.
Officers recovered an empty gun holster from the suspect, along with marijuana. Police said Wilson denied having a gun during the break-ins.
With the help of K-9 Units, officers found Wilson’s gun underneath the dumpster.
Police said Wilson was charged with the following: entering Auto, Possession of a Firearm During the commission of a felony, obstruction, and criminal trespass.
He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.
A sergeant on scene contacted the car’s owner to account for the items that Wilson stole.
