Armed man caught breaking into cars, tried to hide by dumpster, Atlanta police say

An Atlanta officer caught a man police say tried to break into cars in a Buckhead neighborhood.

Police said the officer was patrolling along West Paces Ferry and Slaton Drive on Friday due to reports of vehicle break-ins.

During his patrol, he noticed an armed man dressed in all black, breaking into a white sedan through the passenger’s side window.

When the suspect saw the officer, he took off running.

The officer called for back up, and after a brief search, they found the suspect hiding near a dumpster. Police identified him as Markel T. Wilson.

Officers recovered an empty gun holster from the suspect, along with marijuana. Police said Wilson denied having a gun during the break-ins.

With the help of K-9 Units, officers found Wilson’s gun underneath the dumpster.

Police said Wilson was charged with the following: entering Auto, Possession of a Firearm During the commission of a felony, obstruction, and criminal trespass.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

A sergeant on scene contacted the car’s owner to account for the items that Wilson stole.

