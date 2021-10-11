Armed man that caused standoff in St. Paul Friday charged with second-degree assault, held for mental evaluation

Oct. 11—A St. Paul man was charged Monday after authorities say he shot a man and threatened to shoot himself when police confronted him in the city's North End Friday. The standoff lasted about 90 minutes until he was taken into custody without incident.

Kirk Warren Jones, 30, was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and illegally possessing a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the area near Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue around 11 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

The man shot, a 28-year-old man, said an individual, later identified as Jones, approached him while he was pumping gas and began firing shots at him with a handgun. He was hit in the wrist.

The man backed his van out of the station and fled. He told police he did not know Jones, nor did he know why he shot at him, the complaint states.

Witnesses described the shooter to police which helped them quickly locate him walking in the area. When officers approached, he pulled a handgun out of his pocket and pointed it at himself, saying that he would rather kill himself than go back to jail or the hospital, the complaint states.

Officers worked to remove bystanders from the area and evacuate nearby businesses. They secured a perimeter and began talking to Jones.

SWAT and a crisis negotiator were called. Around 12:30 p.m., officers were able to arrest Jones without incident. While in custody, Jones was speaking rapidly and rambling, the complaint said.

He said he thought the man was following him. He said he did not intend to kill him, but just wanted him to stop what he was doing, adding that he had been depressed and not taking his medication for a week, the complaint states.

Jones' criminal record shows three drug-related convictions, as well as convictions for first-degree burglary, criminal sexual conduct, theft and two convictions for not registering as a sex offender. He is ineligible to possess a firearm.

As of Monday, Jones was being held at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center. No bail has been set for him as he is being held pending a review of his mental state. His next court appearance is Nov. 23.