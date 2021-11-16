Armed man charged with burglary at the airport

Nov. 15—Crossville Police investigating a report of a man being confronted by a knife-wielding stranger arrested one person on burglary and theft charges in the incident.

The suspect is being held on a capias from Criminal Court for failing to appear on Nov. 9.

Jeffery Lynn Tabor, 42, 736 Old Lantana Rd., is charged with burglary and theft of property. He was also served with a capias for failure to appear for the deadline docket to answer to charges of driving under the influence, resisting a stop, arrest or search and violation of the implied consent law.

Crossville Police responded around 8 a.m. last Wednesday to the Crossville Memorial Airport on a report of a man confront another with a knife.

Police found Tabor on the property, wearing a reflectorized safety vest. During a weapons search, police found the suspect in possession of two knives.

Harlan Horlick, 60, told police he arrived at the airport and was opening a hangar door when confronted by a man who showed him a knife. Horlick told police he was never threatened with the knife but was uncomfortable enough to text his wife and ask her to call police.

Tabor told police he entered the property but had not broken into the building where he was staying because it was not locked.

Surveillance video shows Tabor inside the airport's security fence at around 12:24 p.m. the day before and shows him walking freely in and out of the pilots lounge, making coffee and eating food and at one point and emerging from a room wearing the safety vest.

Det. Tim Vandever responded to the scene and investigated the incident. After talking with the operations manager at the airport, Tabor was jailed on the new charges.

Value of food and items taken was placed at around $22.

Tabor will appear on the old charges in Criminal Court on Nov. 16 and on the new charges at a later date in General Sessions Court.

