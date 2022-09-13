Armed man in clown wig hoping to ‘restore Trump as President king’ arrested at Dairy Queen in Pennsylvania

He wasn’t just clowning around.

An armed Pennsylvania man plotting to “restore (Donald) Trump as President king of the United States” was arrested at a Dairy Queen on Saturday.

Cops said Jan Stawovy, 61, threatened to kill “Democrats and liberals” and claimed he was protecting himself from “drug traffickers,” Pittsburgh NBC affiliate WPXI reported.

Stawovy was arrested in Delmont, about 20 miles east of downtown Pittsburgh.

Police got a call about Stawovy driving erratically in the area, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

When cops caught up with Stawovy, he was spotted wearing a rainbow clown wig and walking into a Dairy Queen with a handgun.

Stawovy was quickly detained inside the store, WPXI reported. Cops later said they found two more guns and more than 60 bullets in his vehicle. Stawovy did not have a permit for the weapons, police said.

“Ofc. Stull detained the male and was able (to) prevent the possibility of a mass casualty incident,” Delmont police chief Timothy Klobucar said in a Facebook post. “I am grateful for Ofc. Stull’s fast response and actions (in) this incident that had the potential to end very differently.”

Stawovy was formally charged with making terroristic threats, carrying firearms without a permit and disorderly conduct.