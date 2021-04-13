Armed man crawled over counter to rob Tarrant County store near Burleson

Investigators asked for help Tuesday to identify an armed robber who took an undisclosed amount of money from a Tarrant County store last week after crawling over a counter.

The man was armed with a chrome Ruger 10-22 rife with a 100-round magazine, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, which occurred about 9:40 p.m. April 9 at the A&M Kwik Mart, 2849 Burleson Retta Road in unincorporated Tarrant County near Burleson.

Investigators with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office released photographs on Tuesday of the suspect in hope that someone would recognize the robber and contact authorities. The images came from a store surveillance camera.

The armed man walked into the store and then crawled over a counter. After taking the money, the man jumped into a 2016 to 2021 red or orange Jeep Renegade four-door small sport utility vehicle and drove west on Burleson Retta Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The suspect was in his early to mid-20s and was wearing a black long-sleeved sweatshirt, black Adidas sweat pants with white stripes, black tennis shoes, a black/gray backpack, black latex gloves and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information should call Detective M. Smith the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1270 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.