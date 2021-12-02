Armed man in custody after standoff forces lockdown at UN headquarters

An armed man was taken into custody Thursday after an hours-long standoff with police forced the United Nations headquarters to go on lockdown in New York City, authorities said. There was no additional threat to the public, they said.

There was a heavy police presence outside the UN's headquarters near 42nd Street and First Avenue in Manhattan. Police were in a standoff with the armed man, who eventually dropped his weapon and surrendered, CBS New York reported.

A police bomb squad responded to the scene as a precaution, but police said there was no indication that the man had an explosive device.

"Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area," the department said on Twitter. "Traffic along the FDR Drive is affected. Use an alternate route if traveling in the area."

Law enforcement respond to a man with a shotgun outside the UN headquarters in New York City on December 2, 2021. / Credit: John Minchillo / AP

The UN was collaborating with local police to investigate the incident, according to Stephane Dujarric, a UN spokesperson. She said the scene is now secure and people in the building are now able to safely exit.

Pamela Falk contributed reporting.

