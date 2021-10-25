Armed man enters convenience store to rob it — but worker shoots him, Texas sheriff says

A gas station employee halted a would-be armed robbery in Texas, officials said.

Two people entered a convenience store with a get-away vehicle ready on Monday in Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The armed man tried to rob the store clerk, but the worker shot him, deputies said.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, deputies said.

Capt. John Shannon said the employee was not harmed.

Deputies arrested the two other suspects.

