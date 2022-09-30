Armed man faked being a customer to rob a store — the clerk stopped him, TX cops say

An armed man was fatally shot while attempting to rob a convenience store, according to Texas authorities.

The man walked into a gas station convenience store in north San Antonio just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, KENS 5 reported, citing the San Antonio Police Department.

He pretended to be a customer, wandering the store and picking up a few items before approaching the register, police said, according to KSAT and News 4. As the clerk began ringing up the items, the man reached for his wallet – and pulled out a gun, police told My San Antonio.

The man demanded money from the cashier, News 4 reported. Instead, the cashier pulled out a gun and shot the man, the outlet reported.

The attempted robber fell to the floor and reached for his gun again, KSAT reported. The cashier shot him a second time, police said.

The attempted robber was dead when police arrived at the scene, My San Antonio reported.

Police detained the uninjured clerk for questioning, but no charges are expected, KENS 5 reported.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

