Armed man fatally shot by police near 60th Lane, McDowell identified

Phoenix police fatally shot an armed man on Monday night near 60th Lane and McDowell Road, later identified to be 37-year-old Miguel Godines.

Around 10:45 p.m., Phoenix police saw a vehicle driving at high speeds near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. When officers tried pulling the vehicle over, it did not comply and drove away.

The department's air unit proceeded to follow the vehicle when it stopped, and they witnessed Godines get out of the car with a gun and try to take a nearby car, police said.

The nearby car drove away and Godines returned to his car and drove off until he stopped again near 60th Lane and McDowell and attempted to take another car with his gun, police said.

While Godines approached the new vehicle, officers moved in and shot him.

After the shooting, the officers got the firearm away from Godines and provided medical aid until the Fire Department arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Miguel Godines identified as armed man fatally shot by Phoenix police