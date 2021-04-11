Armed man fires shots in Hawaii hotel, barricades himself inside room - report

(Reuters) - A hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii was placed on lockdown after an armed man fired shots through the door of a guest room and barricaded himself inside, but there were no reports of any injuries, Hawaii News Now reported https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2021/04/11/police-surround-kahala-hotel-following-reports-armed-man-barricading-himself-room late Saturday.

Guests and staff at the Kahala Resort & Hotel were sheltering in place, and guests in rooms near the incident had been evacuated, the news site added.

“Nobody is injured. Everybody is accounted for. We’re just waiting for the suspect to give up,” the news site quoted Police Captain Brian Lynch as saying.

Videos on social media showed guests in the hotel's ballroom with police present at the scene. An eyewitness told Reuters about 75-80 people were in the ballroom.

"This evening, an individual with a firearm barricaded himself in one of the guest rooms at The Kahala,” Hawaii News Now cited a statement from the hotel as saying.

"Our security personnel and law enforcement have evacuated guests and employees from the immediate area and everyone is sheltering in place."

The incident started around 6 p.m. when the suspect fired shots. The suspect is member of the Navy, the news site added, citing sources.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru and Nur-Azna Sanusi in Singapore; Editing by Frances Kerry)