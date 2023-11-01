Armed Man Found Dead at Amusement Park Wasn’t ‘Dangerous,’ Brother Says

The brother of a “heavily armed” man found dead inside a Colorado amusement park said he was a recluse who stayed up late playing video games and “wouldn’t talk to any” of his family. Diego Barajas Medina, 20, was found at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Monday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and enough firepower to have carried out “an attack of devastating proportions,” police said. His brother, David Barajas Medina, 27, told NBC News that he didn’t know what Diego’s plan had been, but that he didn’t think he was “a dangerous person.” The pair shared a room in a two-bedroom home with their mother about 14 miles south of the amusement park, David said. “He went to sleep every day at 6 a.m.,” he added. “He played Call of Duty every night.”

Read it at NBC News

Read more at The Daily Beast.