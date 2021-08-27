Armed man gets shot while trying to stop convenience store robbery in Grandview

A man was shot early Friday after he tried intervene in a robbery at a Grandview convenience store and exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects, according to police.

Grandview police responded to the 7-Eleven located in the 6500 block of Main Street at 3:30 a.m. on a reported shooting, according to a news release from the police department. Arriving officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man had drawn a firearm and intervened when he noticed two people trying to rob the store. The customer exchanged gunshots with at least one of the robbers, police said.

The robbers fled in an unknown direction after the victim was struck by gunfire.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening. Police said they did not know if either of the robbers were wounded. A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

