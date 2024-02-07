Armed man killed while charging Orange County deputies identified

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning identified an armed man whom deputies fatally shot Tuesday afternoon as he charged at them outside a home in the Fairview Shores neighborhood.

Investigators said they were called to the home on Davisson Avenue near Edgewater Drive after someone reported that Decarlos Cornelius Long, 43, had cut himself.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they said Long emerged from the home and ran toward them armed with what appeared to be a steak knife.

Deputies said Long appeared to be agitated, was cursing at them and defied their orders to drop the knife.

Sheriff John Mina said two deputies -- one with seven years of experience and another with 16 years of experience -- shot the man, and he was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard protocol for shootings involving law enforcement officers.

Mina said the man lived at the home with other adults, and investigators are trying to determine if the home is a halfway house.

He said deputies have been called to the home 16 times in the last year.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will release a portion of the bodycam video within 30 days of the shooting.

