Armed man in Moscow Oblast seizes house and threatens to go to Kremlin, gets killed

An armed man in military uniform has broken into someone's house in Moscow Oblast and started a shoot-out with security forces. He has also announced that he had collected an arsenal of weapons and was going to go to the Kremlin.

Source: Meduza with reference to a number of Russian Telegram channels; TASS; Alexander Khinshtein, Member of Russian State Duma, on Telegram

Details: According to Baza and Mash Telegram channels, the incident took place in the cottage country village of Sherwood.

According to Baza, the man shouted that he "recently returned from the special military operation", which is what Russian occupiers call the war against Ukraine.

TASS, with reference to the security forces, wrote that the man was drunk. First, the village guard arrived at the scene, and then the district policeman. According to Moscow agency, the man who entered the house threatened the policeman with a weapon. TASS wrote about the initiation of a case on the fact of threats. According to Mash, the case was opened under the articles Trespass against life of a law enforcement officer and Use of violence against a representative of the authorities.

There is conflicting information about whether there are hostages in the house. TASS wrote that there were no people inside, Baza reported that they managed to leave the house.

According to Baza, the man is armed with a Kalashnikov rifle. The Special Rapid Response Unit (SOBR) and Special Police Force (OMON) fighters arrived at the scene. A TASS source among the security forces claimed that the armed man also threw a Molotov cocktail, as a result of which the house caught fire.

Tatyana Vitusheva, Head of the Istra City District, reported that the SOBR unit began storming the house.

Alexander Khinshtein, Member of Russian State Duma, claimed that the man started shooting from an automatic weapon after the private security company employees on guarde in the village called the district policeman. At the same time, he began to chant political slogans and shout that he had gathered a whole arsenal of weapons to march on the Kremlin.

According to the official, the armed man is Vyacheslav Chernenko, a 35-year-old resident of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. He came to Moscow recently. He found the address of the cottage country in an advert for sale.

Attempts to convince Chernenko to surrender, in particular with his mother’s help, were unsuccessful, the official said.

Updated: Later, TASS agency with reference to law enforcement agencies reported that the man who seized the cottage in the village of Sherwood, Moscow Oblast, was killed during the assault.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!