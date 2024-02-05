Armed man opens fire, targeting people who kicked him out of hotel bar, Ohio cops say

An Ohio man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he opened fire on patrons who kicked him out of a hotel bar.

On Feb. 4, David Kaczynski, 41, was kicked out of CLEOH’s bar, located inside a Fairview Park Ramada hotel after he was accused of attacking a bartender, according to a news release from the Fairview Park Police Department.

“Bar employees and patrons grabbed Kaczynski and threw him out of the bar after a struggle,” police said.

Shortly after being removed and driving away from the hotel, Kaczynski returned around 2:40 a.m. with a handgun, threatening the individuals who threw him out and chasing them into the lobby, according to officials.

Kaczynski fired two rounds but did not strike anyone, police said.

He fled on foot but was found by officers, according to police.

Kaczynski was taken into custody without incident and booked at North Olmsted City Jail, according to police.

Fairview Park is 15 miles southwest of Cleveland.

