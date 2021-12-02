Armed man outside UN headquarters in New York: reports





The United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down on Thursday after police said officers were responding to several reports of a man holding a gun outside the office, Agence France-Presse reported.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show the street outside the U.N. headquarters cordoned off by police.

The New York Police Department said it was responding to several 911 calls reporting a man with what appears to be a shotgun near the U.N. headquarters, Detective Hubert Reyes said, according to CNN.

NYPD officers were seen on the scene engaging with the man and asking him to put his weapon down, the network added.

The department's Emergency Services Unit said it was speaking with the man, who is alleged to still be in possession of the weapon, and the bomb squad has responded as a precaution, CNN reported.

Two law enforcement officials told the news outlet that the man was seen "muttering to himself and also has what appears to be a bag with him."

"We've locked down the building due to police activity going on outside the UN in front of our gates," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations, told CNN.

The United Nations did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

The NYPD tweeted out an advisory that asked people to avoid the area of 42nd Street and First Avenue outside the headquarters as a police investigation was underway.

ADVISORY: Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area. Traffic along the FDR Drive is affected. Use an alternate route if traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/psdzGyGzKW - NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2021

A Singaporean staffer at the U.N., Yu Ping Chan, shared a video on Twitter from inside her office that showed police activity outside and the alleged gunman.

And meanwhile here at the United Nations @UN HQ in New York, a man with a gun outside our building. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/NK0rDT00uL - Yu Ping Chan (@YuPing_Chan) December 2, 2021

--Updated at 12:37 p.m.