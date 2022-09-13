Armed man in rainbow wig at Dairy Queen seeks to name Trump ‘President King,’ cops say

A man was arrested at a Dairy Queen after he entered the restaurant with a loaded handgun, according to Pennsylvania authorities.

The man was initially seen driving erratically along a highway in Delmont on Saturday, Sept. 10, prompting another driver to call 911, Delmont Police said in a news release.

He pulled into Dairy Queen and got out — wearing a yellow safety vest and rainbow wig — with a gun in his hand, authorities said.

An officer arrived and found several people inside the restaurant, the release said. As the man exited the restaurant, the officers took him into custody.

The man told officials that he was “undercover” and “working to restore (Donald) Trump to President King of the United States,” the release said. He told officers that he was armed to “kill Democrats and liberals” and protect himself from “drug traffickers.”

He was carrying a handgun with a round chambered and more ammunition in his pocket, police said.

In his vehicle, authorities found two more handguns and a total of 62 rounds of ammunition.

Police said the man is facing felony charges, but did not specify the charges when McClatchy News asked.

Delmont is about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh.

