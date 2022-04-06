Armed man robs west Charlotte Showmars, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a man accused of holding up a Showmars restaurant in west Charlotte.

The robber went into the restaurant on Little Rock Road at about 9:20 p.m. on March 25, showed a pistol, took something, and left on foot, police said.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and dark shoes.

Call police if you have information.

