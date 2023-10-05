Armed man searching for Wisconsin governor arrested twice at state capitol

A Wisconsin man carrying a handgun and asking to see the governor was arrested Wednesday at the Wisconsin Capitol, posted bail and returned later that day with an assault-style rifle, authorities said.

The unidentified man was once again arrested, and Madison police said Thursday that he had been taken to a local hospital.

The suspect’s encounters with law enforcement began around 2 p.m. Wednesday, when he entered the state capitol in Madison shirtless and holstering a handgun, state Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said. He demanded to see Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, who was not in the building at the time.

Capitol police arrested the man. Firearms are only allowed in the Wisconsin Capitol if they are concealed and the owner has a concealed carry permit. The man arrested Wednesday had neither of those factors in his favor, according to Warrick.

Authorities took the man to Dane County Jail, where he quickly posted bail.

Around 9 p.m., the man returned to the capitol building, this time with an assault-style rifle. He once again demanded to see Gov. Evers.

However, the Wisconsin Capitol closes to the public at 6 p.m., and the man was arrested again outside the building. The governor’s office did not publicly respond to the eventful day.

Evers, 71, has previously faced public threats during his nearly five years in office. In June 2022, he was on the hit list of Douglas Uhde, the man who killed retired judge John Rosemer in the state and planned to target other public officials. Instead, Uhde died by suicide during a standoff with police.

With News Wire Services