Armed man seeking ‘suicide by cop’ fatally shot while charging sheriff’s deputy

A 57-year-old man with a knife, who confessed he wanted “suicide by cop,” was fatally shot after he charged a sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.

Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Morongo Basin sheriff's deputies responded to a possible suicidal man at Covington Community Park, located at 11165 Vale Drive, east of Highway 62.

The caller told sheriff’s dispatch that the suicidal man was armed with a knife, according to police.

The armed man also called 911 and told dispatchers he wanted to commit “suicide by cop” and that he had a knife and a gun, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies and a sheriff’s aviation team arrived at the park and gave public address announcements for over 25 minutes, informing the man they wanted to help him, authorities said.

The man then drove his vehicle around and out of the park, leading deputies on a pursuit, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers deployed spike strips, which disabled a rear tire on the man’s vehicle. The man then drove back into the park and crashed into a sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

The man exited the vehicle armed with a knife and charged a deputy, who fatally shot him, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said.

Despite life-saving measures by deputies, the man died at the scene. No other injuries were reporter during the incident, sheriff’s officials reported.

The man's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification by the sheriff’s coroner’s office.

The subject had a dog in the vehicle with him during the incident. At some point, the dog left the vehicle and fled. Information about the dog was given to county animal control.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Malcolm Page with the specialized investigations division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

