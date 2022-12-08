Armed Man Seen at the Abbey, Popular West Hollywood Bar

The Abbey West Hollywood

Law enforcement responded quickly and in large numbers to the Abbey in West Hollywood, a popular area bar catering to the LGBTQ+ community, after a man with a gun was seen inside.

Several units from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrived at the bar shortly after midnight Thursday after a phone call came in from the establishment, Los Angeles TV station KABC reports.

After surrounding the nightclub, the officers cleared the location, but they didn’t find the suspect. However, he was captured on video surveillance in the bar with the weapon.

Although it’s unknown if the man made any threats to any person or the business, the LGBTQ+ community is on heightened alert following the attack on Club Q in Colorado, in which five people were killed and more than 20 injured.

"We do have our EPT team, which is our entertainment policing team — they're always doing patrol checks at all the businesses on Sunset and Santa Monica, so that's why we got here within seconds," Sgt. Joana Warren of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department told KABC. The department also alerted neighboring businesses and gave them a description of the suspect.