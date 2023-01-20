Armed man shot by Broward deputies in Pompano Beach dies a week later, authorities say

An armed man shot by deputies last week during a confrontation in Pompano Beach has died from his injuries, according to authorities.

The body of Joseph Francis on Tuesday was taken from the hospital to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office, said Carey Codd, a Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

On Jan. 10, BSO deputies were called around 11 p.m. to the 600 block of Briny Avenue in response to a “crime-in-progress.” There deputies say Francis “physically attacked” one of them and that he “displayed” a firearm.

Two deputies shot at Davis, according to the sheriff’s office, before he was taken to a hospital.

Citing BSO, WPLG Local 10 News reported the deputies’ bullets struck Davis and that a gun was recovered near the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation.