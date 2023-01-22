Armed man shot dead by a police officer in a Publix parking lot, Miami-Dade police say

A Saturday evening encounter in a Publix parking lot between police officers from Miami-Dade and Homestead agencies and an armed man ended with the man being shot.

Miami-Dade police say the man was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson South Medical Center, where he died.

Neither the name of the officer, who Miami-Dade police said had been with the department for 30 years, nor the person shot have been released.

Graphic video of the encounter and shooting and the was posted to the Instagram and Twitter accounts, @HomesteadSocial.

Miami-Dade police say a security guard was told about a man looking into a car parked at the Publix, 2950 NE Eighth St. in Homestead at around 6 p.m. When the security guard came over to the man, police say, the latter pulled out a gun.

On the video, someone can be heard yelling “Get down! Put the weapon down!” before the man fires into the driver’s side of a white minivan four times. He then starts repeating, “I’m going home...go home...go home...go home...I’m going home” while walking toward the rear of the car, gun in his right hand and held at shoulder level.

“I want to go home,” he says before shooting into the car twice more.

Miami-Dade police says the gunshots got the attention of an off-duty Miami-Dade officer parked in his personal car.

Meanwhile, the video shows, a Homestead officer, using a post near the front of the Publix as a partial shield, drew his gun and yelled at the man, “Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop!”

“I’m going home. I’m going home. I’m going home!” the man shouts as the Homestead officer shouts, “Put the gun down, sir!”

The Homestead officer repeated his request as the man gave the angle analysis, “You can’t hit me from there!” and started to do something with the driver’s side doorhandle.

The Homestead officer again repeatedly shouted “Stop!” Someone yells, “No one’s trying to hurt anybody!”

Story continues

When the Homestead officer shifted back to “Put the gun down!” the man replies, “No, I’m going home.”

More repeated shouts of “Put the gun down!” are ignored as the man continued facing the driver’s side door with his gun still in hand. He appears to look to his right a breath before shots come from that direction.

Into the video’s frame from the right comes the off-duty Miami-Dade officer, who yells at the Homestead officer, “I’m a cop! Miami-Dade!” and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, as is standard procedure.