Armed man shot to death by officers in Fort Worth after he walked out of store, police say

An armed man was shot to death by officers early Wednesday after he walked out the front of a convenience store and started firing his weapon toward officers, Fort Worth police said.

Authorities did not report any officers injured.

The name of the armed man was not released pending notification of relatives.

The shooting occurred about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday near QuikTrip, 2501 NE 28th St. in north Fort Worth.

Several 911 callers reported that a man was walking in and out of the store with a handgun in his hand.

Officers arrived at the store within minutes when the man walked out of the store with a handgun and fired, Fort Worth police said.

Police returned fire, striking the man. Within seconds, officers started performing life saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Fort Worth police said an investigation into the shooting continues and more information would be released in the next few days.