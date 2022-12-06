Armed man shot after entering police station lot

Associated Press

A judge ordered a 27-year-old Eritrean man to be held in jail following a knife attack on two students in southwestern Germany in which a 14-year-old girl died and a 13-year-old girl was seriously injured, authorities said Tuesday. The man, who is accused of attacking the teens as they headed to school in the southwestern town of Illerkirchberg, declined to speak when he appeared before a judge at the hospital where he was treated for injuries following his arrest shortly after Monday's attack. Investigators have so far found "no information whatsoever pointing to a political or religious motivation for this crime,” said Thomas Strobl, the interior minister for Baden-Wuerttemberg state.