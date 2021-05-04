Armed man shot by federal agents after standoff outside CIA headquarters, authorities say

Federal agents opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, during an hourslong standoff on Monday, authorities said.

NBC News, citing two law enforcement officials, reported that an intruder had attempted to drive into the CIA facility without access at about 6 p.m. ET, and was stopped by armed guards. The CIA's negotiation with the intruder lasted for hours, according to NBC News.

The individual was later shot by agents with the FBI after a standoff, the bureau confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY and later posted to Twitter.

FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred at approx. 6 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021. An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency HQ in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon & was engaged by law enforcement officers. — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) May 4, 2021

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the statement said. "The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”

The suspect emerged from his vehicle holding a weapon when officers shot him, according to the FBI. The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known, the FBI said.

“In coordination with our local law enforcement partners, we are addressing a security situation just outside the secure perimeter of CIA Headquarters by our main gate. Our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved," a CIA spokeswoman said in an earlier statement to NBC.

Police cars are pictured outside the CIA headquarters' gate on Monday in Langley, Virginia, after a reported incident involving an armed man with authorities.

An ambulance had arrived at the scene after a series of loud bangs like gunshots, ABC reported.

The CIA's security protocols have heightened after a Pakistani man fatally shot two CIA employees and wounded three others outside the spy agency’s headquarters in 1993.

A U.S. Capitol Police Officer was killed in April after a man rammed a car into a security barrier near the U.S. Capitol building.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CIA headquarters standoff: Armed man shot by federal agents, FBI says