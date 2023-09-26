Armed man shot and killed; 3 officers from 2 agencies involved, ISP says

This article will update.

Indiana State Police and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said a man was fatally shot near East 40th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

About 4:40 p.m. officers engaged a man during a traffic stop. The man exited a vehicle armed with a weapon. At least three officers fired shots and the man has died, ISP Sgt. John Perrine said.

Few details were released about what led to the encounter or if officers caused the man's death. No officers were hurt, Perrine said.

The shooting involved two IMPD officers and one ISP trooper.

This shooting is the latest in a string of officers using deadly force in recent weeks.

