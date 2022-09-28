Armed man shot, killed after firing at officers in Dallas neighborhood, police say

An armed man who shot at officers was killed Wednesday morning when Dallas police returned fire, police said.

The name of the man has not been released by authorities.

Dallas police did not report any other injuries in the shooting, and no officers were hurt.

Police responded to a call for help with an armed suspect just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 10,300 block of Shiloh Road in Dallas.

A preliminary investigation determined that the armed man was at the scene when officers arrived. Police ordered the suspect to drop his gun, but he didn’t and began firing at the officers, police said.

Police returned fire, hitting the suspect. Officers tried to render medical aid and the suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police said an investigation into the shooting continued Wednesday. The Dallas Country District Attorney’s Office and Office of Community Police Oversight have been notified.