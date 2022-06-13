Armed man shot and killed by Kent police

A man is dead after he was shot by Kent police officers Monday morning.

At 4:13 a.m., Kent officers were called to a report of a car stopped in the street on Pacific Highway South near South 252nd Street, across from a Fred Meyer store.

The 911 caller said they believed the driver was under the influence.

Shortly after officers arrived, an officer radioed, “male has a gun.” A few minutes later, an officer radioed that shots were fired, according to the Kent Police Department.

Des Moines police said a man pulled out a gun and was fatally shot by Kent officers.

When a KIRO 7 News crews arrived, the body of a man was seen on Pacific Highway South. A white tent was erected to shield the corpse from public view.

A black sports car believed to have been driven by the suspect was seen sandwiched end-to-end between two police vehicles.

Pacific Highway South is closed at the scene. There is no estimated time for when it will reopen.

“Due to the laws regulating officer-involved shootings, we are limited in the information provided to us. The Valley Independent Investigation Team has been called in to conduct the investigation and more information will be provided at a later time,” a news release from the Kent Police Department said.























