Armed man shot, killed by officers early Saturday morning, Canton police say

Officers shot and killed an armed man early Saturday morning, Canton police said.

Canton police officers responded to a call on Parkbrook Way around 1:28 a.m. Saturday when they encountered an armed man. According to police, shots were exchanged and the suspect was killed.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police have not released any more details about the initial call or what led up to the shooting. They have not released the identity of the man who was killed or the officers involved.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

