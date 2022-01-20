Armed man shot and killed at San Francisco airport





An armed man was shot and killed by police at the San Francisco International Airport Thursday morning.

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) arrived at the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station entrance after reports were made of a man with two guns at the SFO International Terminal, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

The man was allegedly threatening the officers as they tried to de-escalate the situation.

The spokesman said the police tried to subdue the man with non-lethal measures but ended up shooting him after he began walking towards them with the weapons.

The man was killed and a nearby homeless individual was injured during the incident and taken to the hospital.

Other areas of the airport were not impacted by the incident, with service to BART station only temporarily suspended afterwards.

SFPD said they will release a statement regarding the shooting soon.